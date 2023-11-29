MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family still healing after losing a loved one less than two weeks ago has found a way to spark hope and keep a number of children warm this winter.

Lee Murphy with Dignity Memorial in Collierville says in his many years helping families through the loss of loved ones, never before has a family requested something this outside the box.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it and I am so glad,” Murphy said. “We have been a part of Coats for Kids since the inception, when Channel 3 started it.”

So when it came time to move the big box where coats were being collected in preparation for the service, the family had an unusual request.

“No, don’t move the box. We want the box here because she would love that,” Murphy said.

Having a decent coat is something many take for granted, so the family decided helping kids stay warm through this annual drive would become part of their loved ones legacy.

“Young people in our community are in such need and that’s the future of our community and we have to help our young people,” Murphy said.

Hundreds of coats have been collected, many in honor of the young lady who recently passed away.

“Everyday people are bringing in coats,” Murphy said. “They want to give. People in the Mid-South are great givers.”

They will be accepted by parents and guardians who otherwise may not have been able to afford to keep their children warm this winter.

“We always want to be a part of something greater than us,” Murphy said.

WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock will collect more coats for kids on Thursday right outside our studio. If you want to make a donation, all you have to do is stop by between noon and 6:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it Thursday, you have until Friday to bring a coat to one of our other drop off sites. You can find a list of those locations here.