MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here’s a chance for small business owners in Whitehaven to help improve their business!

The Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation has announced the 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement grant fund.

This grant program will allow the organization to match up to $5,000 to help businesses within certain target areas.

The grants will target five areas ranging from Winchester Road, Elvis Presley Boulevard, Shelby Drive and Millbranch to make improvements that many hope will grow other businesses in Whitehaven.

The organization’s executive director says the goal is to restore, rebrand, and revitalize commercial properties in Whitehaven.

“First and foremost, this is a way for us to increase a level of community pride and support like no other,” Michael O. Harris, the director of G-WERC. “When you’re thinking about your potholes in your parking lots and a fresh coat of paint anything that would make your curb appeal look better.”

Renovations for the properties includes door and window replacements, sidewalk repairs, new signages and more.

Applications for the grants will be accepted from January 24 through February 24 of this year. For more information, you can email the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation at info@gwercmemphis.org.

There is an information meeting happening on Zoom on Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m. where you can get more information.

