MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A grandmother wants someone to be held accountable following her two-year-old grandson’s death a year and a half ago.

Camelia Parker tearfully remembers her two-year-old grandson Kingston Amir Young.

“He was always cheerful. He was a happy, outgoing little boy. He was smart. He always kept a smile on his face,” Parker recalled.

Young died on December 1, 2020, at the Germantown Falls apartments.

Investigators said he suffered multiple internal injuries. Memphis police called the case a homicide.

“He had his whole life ahead of him. I would have him every weekend, every other weekend and now it’s nothing, it’s nothing,” Parker said.

Parker told us there’s also been nothing when it comes to answers about his death.

We initially spoke to her last February, a few months after Kingston’s death. At that time, she was pushing for answers too.

“It has been the worst thing. I’m talking about the tears are still flowing, I haven’t healed, I don’t have peace, my son doesn’t have peace,” Parker said.

She said she was initially told things were moving slowly with the case due to COVID.

“A lot of officers were out, the grand jury was out. The courts were closed. Okay, that was understandable to a certain magnitude,” she said.

But a year and a half later, her family still waits and says an arrest in the case would help her family heal.

“It would bring my family peace at this time,” Parker said.

We reached out to Memphis Police about the case and they told us there is no additional information at this time.