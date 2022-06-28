MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother told police her 16-year-old grandaughter was raped by a man she met on Facebook.

The woman reported the incident to police on June 23. She said her granddaughter got into the man’s car when he said she would take her shopping.

Instead, she told police the man drove the girl to Magevney Street in Raleigh, where he raped her in the car, then forced her out and drove away.

Phillip Glasper, 23, was charged with aggravated rape and taken into police custody at his northeast Memphis home Monday after he was positively identified by the victim.

Glasper denied he was responsible. He has a court date set for Tuesday morning.