MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand jury found no probable cause to believe a crime had been committed in the case of an 11-year-old boy who was shot by an Indianola police officer in May, according to attorneys.

Attorney Carlos E. Moore, representing the family of Aderrien Murry says that despite the grand jury’s decision, the shooting was unjustified, and he will continue to pursue the case.

The Murry family is also continuing to push for justice after finding out the officer involved in the shooting will not be charged.

“The shooting of Aderrien Murry gained national attention as a heartbreaking example of the challenges faced by marginalized communities. The family, deeply affected by the trauma of the incident, is determined to seek accountability and justice through both state and federal court civil suits,” said Moore in a press release.

Moore says that the pursuit of justice does not end with the grand jury decision. He claims that his legal team will continue to “exhaust all avenues available” to bring full transparency and accountability for those involved.

“While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified. We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process,” said Moore.

A $5 million lawsuit was filed against the city of Indianola, the Indianola Police Chief, and the police officer who shot Aderrien Murry in May of 2023.

Murry was hospitalized for five days after the shooting with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs.

The incident came about after Aderrien’s mother called the police during a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend who had broken into her home on May 20.

When police arrived, they reportedly kicked in the front door and told everyone inside the home to come outside with their hands up.

Reports say that when Aderrien walked outside with nothing in his hands, an officer shot him in the chest.

Moore previously identified the officer who fired the shot as Greg Capers, a 61-year-old sergeant who was named Best Officer in Indianola in 2021.