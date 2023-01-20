MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Graceland and the city of Memphis are preparing a memorial service to honor Lisa Marie Presley. She died at 54 last week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On the front lawn of Graceland, fans from around the world gather, write notes and leave flowers on the stone wall as they prepare to say farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Rock ‘n Roll icon Elvis Presley.

“We so saddened that she died, and we really feel close now that we are here,” Elvis fan Lynn Hawke told us.

Lisa Marie, who was also a singer-songwriter, had recently been at Graceland for what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

“I loved her music. I loved her music. She was definitely her father’s child,” Jeri Lucier said, a fan from Alaska.

Now Graceland is setting up for what’s being called a Celebration of the life of Lisa Marie Presley.

But there are some reports she may have already been laid to rest in Graceland’s meditation garden where her son, Benjamin Keough, and her paternal grandparents are buried, and next to her famous father who called Graceland home.

“So, we spent a lot of time together there because there wasn’t anything else going on and that’s when I really got to be with him. He set up a chair in my room and TV and would be in my room a lot,” Lisa Marie said on ‘The Talk.’

A large tent and stage have been assembled, but it’s unclear who’ll speak or perform. Graceland says fans will have a chance to view the gravesite on Sunday after a public memorial service.

“Even though she didn’t live here, she always bragged about her allegiance to Memphis and loved Memphis and even referred to as the Memphis girl on the west coast. So, she was proud to be a Memphian,” Kevin Kane said, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

After her father’s death, Lisa Marie inherited Graceland and soon opened the mansion attracting more than 20 million visitors. But for Lisa Marie, Graceland was home and for fans she was the last living touchstone to the life and legacy of Elvis.

“We are so sorry for her passing, but we know that her legacy as well as Elvis’s in the eye of the public,” Hawke said.

Lisa Marie’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers fans make a contribution to the Elvis Presley charitable foundation. The organization supports several causes in Memphis and the Whitehaven area, mostly focused on the arts, education and children’s programs.

WREG plans to stream the memorial service Sunday at 9 a.m. on wreg.com.