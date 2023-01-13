MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As family, friends and fans from around the world now mourn the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music royalty, some wonder about the future of Graceland, the storied Memphis mansion in Whitehaven.

At Graceland, fans visiting the mansion are distraught after the loss of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley. For many, Lisa Marie was the last living reminder of the rock n’ roll legend’s influence and significance that still resonate after his sudden death some 45 years ago.

“I just grew up with him, and when he died, I came up here on the day he died. I was just thinking last night that I should do it for Lisa Marie, too,” said Elvis fan Sheila Dykes.

Lisa Marie was also a singer-songwriter, but she did not live in Memphis, where she was born. She did make many trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death. It was just this past Sunday Lisa Marie stood on the front lawn at Graceland on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

“She was so happy to around her dad’s fans on the 88th celebration of his birth, and she spent an hour after the event visiting with Elvis fans from all over the world who’d come for pictures and signing autographs,” Memphis Tourism CEO Kevin Kane said. “It was just wonderful to have her back home.”

As for Lisa Marie’s business ties to Graceland, she retained 100% sole personal ownership of Graceland Mansion itself and its over 13-acre original grounds, as well as her father’s personal effects, meaning costumes, wardrobe, awards, furniture, cars, etc, according to Graceland’s website.

Lisa Marie officially inherited Graceland Mansion after her father’s death in 1977, which opened to the public as a museum in 1982.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which, along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. Her son is buried there, along with her father and other members of the Presley family.

A representative from Elvis Presley Enterprises told The Associated Press that the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children. She’s survived by three daughters, including actor Riley Keough.

Right now, their plans for Graceland are not known as Lisa Marie’s family, friends and fans mourn her death.