MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is the most Instagrammable tourist attraction in the state of Tennessee, according to one recent study.

Research conducted by the travel site Places To Travel used Instagram hashtag data to determine which tourist hotspot in Tennessee was the most popular online.

Graceland

Graceland topped the list with 573,800 posts under Graceland related hashtags. The Great Smokey Mountains National park came in second with 559,500 Instagram posts.

Smokey Mountains

Despite being temporarily closed, Dollywood ranked third with 335,400 posts and Beale Street came in fourth place with 215,400 posts under Beale Street related hashtags.

The Grand Ole Opry finished up the list with 210,300 posts under the Grand Ole Opry hashtag.

Beale Street at night

Around a half million people visit Graceland each year. The recent Oscar nominated Elvis movie may be attracting younger generations to the King’s home.