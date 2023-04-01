LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a proclamation declaring a State of Emergency after severe storms and tornados tore through the state on March 31.

“Great hardship has fallen upon citizens and businesses in Arkansas, as well as public and private properties throughout the state,” she said, noting that the storms “continue to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action.”

Her statement also noted that there are numerous downed power lines, and she advised citizens to stay a safe distance away from them. She added that crews are working to restore power to thousands of Arkansans.

The declaration continued by stating that it applies to “commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power to the citizens of the State.”

The State of Emergency is in effect through April 5.