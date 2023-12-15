MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee granted pardons Friday to four people within the Memphis area.

Two were from Shelby County, one was from Fayette County, and one was from Tipton County. A total of 23 people in Tennessee received clemency.

Lee stated Friday afternoon that the decisions were made after thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole.

Two types of clemency were granted; a pardon and a commutation to parole eligibility.

A pardon is an official statement of forgiveness; pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated.

A commutation to parole eligibility is a decision to expedite parole eligibility for an individual based on the unique merits of their case; the Board of Parole will hold a hearing in the normal course. This does not mean a person will be released from prison, and it does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

According to Governor Lee, those who applied for clemency but are not on the list will remain eligible for clemency in the future.

The following people have received executive clemency grants:

Amanda Vaughn, Perry County – Executive Action: Pardon

Ann Marie Byrd, Davidson County, and Williamson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Brendan Sullivan, Blount County – Executive Action: Pardon

Cheryl Douglas, Rutherford County – Executive Action: Pardon

Chris Ann Hobson, Fayette County – Executive Action: Pardon

Christopher Park, Davidson County, Sumner County, and Wilson County – Executive Action: Pardon

DeAndre Brown, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Demetria Garner, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Donnell Spraggins, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Catrina Cabe, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Eddie Criswell, Madison County – Executive Action: Pardon

Edward Guthrie, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Jimmy Harris, Overton County, and Putnam County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joseph Claggett, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Joshua Owens, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kamiko Michelle Paris, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kevin Campbell, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Melissa Whitehead-Gregory, Tipton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Michelle Lockwood-Tipton, Sevier County – Executive Action: Commutation to parole eligibility after serving 25 years

Rhonda Shelton, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Robert Scales, Davidson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tara Woods, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tylor Trotter, Knox County – Executive Action, Pardon