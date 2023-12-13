MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee visited New Hope Christian Academy in Frayser today to hear parents’ thoughts about school vouchers.

He believes expanding the program is about giving more parents the right to choose.

Kellee Bowman is a mother of 4, including a seven and eight-year-old with disabilities. She says expanding the voucher program allows her to pick the best school for her children.

“They would have been lost in a public school. The love and attention that the faculty and staff give to me and my family,” said Bowman.

The head of New Hope Christian Academy, Lionel Cable, agrees. He says this expansion is not about private schools versus public. Instead, it says your address does not tell you what school your child has to attend.

“You’ve got to be armed with the ability to choose the school that’s the best fit for your child. I think once we see that, it’s going to make things stronger,” said Cable.

However, some leaders at many public schools disagree. Collierville School Board Chair Wright Cox says the governor’s proposal will be detrimental to the district.

“It takes funds out of our school system,” said Wright Cox, Chair of the Collierville Board of Education. “We hire teachers, turn the lights on, pay for school buildings. We do everything you need to do to run a school system, and these vouchers have made funds available to take children out of our schools and we lose that funding. So, it hurts our school system.”

The money for vouchers comes out of tax dollars.

“It doesn’t diminish the strategy that we have moving forward to improving both the types of funding and the levels of funding for our public school’s system to make them better,” said Governor Lee. “That’s the goal. Everyone wins. All schools are improved. All of our kids are given a greater opportunity.”:

Governor Lee says the bill will be filed before the next session begins.

He believes there is a high chance it will pass being that most who opposed the bill last time have changed their minds.