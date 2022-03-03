MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Governor Bill Lee rode through Memphis with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Thursday and discussed his plan to bring 20 more troopers to Shelby County.

Supporters believe the extra manpower will help local law enforcement combat interstate shootings and reckless driving.

“Playing offense on the challenges of crime,” Gov. Lee said. “What is the most important thing that we can do to improve the crime situation in a city and that is to increase the number of officers in that city.”

The additional troopers are part of the governor’s new proposed budget, which includes $30 million in relocation bonuses for officers who want to move to Tennessee.

It’s a potential game-changer for the Memphis Police Department, which according to Mayor Jim Strickland, needs hundreds more officers.

“It’s difficult to hire, especially in this climate. We’ve endured a pandemic and upticks in crime and it’s a very, very difficult time,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. “So, any incentive will help us.”

The governor’s budget also dedicates millions of dollars to enhanced law enforcement training.

“Our largest cities have the greatest challenges with crime. That’s where we ought to be investing,” Gov. Lee said. “We want to make decisions now to affect what’s happening on the streets.”

State lawmakers would have to approve the governor’s budget. If they do, Shelby County could see those new troopers as early as this summer.