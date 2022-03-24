MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee made a pitstop at a Covington grocery store Thursday after proposing a 30-day suspension on Tennessee’s grocery tax.

According to the governor’s office, the suspension will help Tennessee families save on essentials as the country sees a surge in inflation. The suspension would include items like canned goods, certain types of rice and fresh produce.

“Tennessee residents they need that relief from that inflation, but it doesn’t go without a cost,” said Judson Naifeh, the owner of Naifeh’s CashSaver.

Gov. Lee sat down with several Tipton County leaders from grocers and politicians to those in the business and education sectors at Naifeh’s Cashsaver.

“There is law in place in this state that determines what is taxed on a grocery level and what is bought at a grocery store that is not actually groceries, so there is detail about that and that we can distribute that detail, but it’s what is currently taxed as groceries in our state. Those are the items that will have no tax – state or local,” Lee said.

The governor’s proposal will be included the 2022-2023 budget amendment that will be delivered next week