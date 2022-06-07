MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Gov. Bill Lee will visit Memphis Wednesday to tour the region’s new, accelerated electrician apprenticeship program.

The Memphis Electrician Apprenticeship Program, which was launched on June 6, is provided by UpSmith Inc. in partnership with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of West Tennessee and the city of Memphis.

UpSmith Inc. said the 8-week paid boot camp provides local residents with high-paying career opportunities in the electrical trade. 18 students are currently enrolled in the Summer 2022 program.

Graduates of the program are expected to earn $20 per hour or more and $40,000 annually working full-time with a local ABC-member construction firm.

Gov. Lee’s visit will take place at the former Coke bottling facility on South Hollywood Street at 9 a.m.