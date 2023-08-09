MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is offering a $10,000 reward to help authorities find the person who shot and killed an 81-year-old Brownsville woman.

Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones was discovered inside her home on North Monroe Avenue. on August 1.

Police said she was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brownsville Mayor William’ Bill’ Rawls asked the community to support each other as the investigation continued into Turner-Jones’s death.

“In times like these, it is crucial for our community to come together and support one another. The Mayor calls upon organizations, faith-based institutions, and citizens to unite and offer their support to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult period. Together, we can provide the strength and comfort needed to heal and rebuild in the face of tragedy,” Rawls said in a statement.

TBI said the Governor’s Office offered the money to help bring those responsible for her death to justice.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.