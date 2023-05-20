MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As thousands of students around Tennessee walk across the stage this weekend, Governor Bill Lee was in West Tennessee giving a commencement address to students.

Lee was in Memphis Saturday morning delivering the commencement address to the graduating seniors at Whitehaven High.

“Thank you for inviting me back to speak to this incredibly gifted group of young leaders,” he said.

This was his second year in a row speaking with Tigers graduates of the school. His message to the graduates was about embracing the moment.

“This moment and this day is the last page of a chapter of a book that is being written about your life,” Lee said.

The governor also told the graduates to be the change in their community they want to see.

“Memphis is a unique city in this country, has its unique challenges but also has a unique future because of the leaders that are being created, in part the leaders that are being created today on this stage right now,” Lee said.

Parents like Brandy Butler said it was nice of Gov. Lee to travel to Memphis for the ceremony.

“That was great. That was a privilege. I was like okay,” Butler said.

Not able to be a part of the ceremony is former Whitehaven band director Andre Newsom who passed away last month during a band trip in Atlanta. He was honored at Saturday’s graduation along with students who passed away before they could graduate. Their families received diplomas in their honor.

Students who graduated said they are ready for the next chapter and appreciative of those who helped them along the way.

“It’s really an honor because of how long it took me to get here and how hard it is. and I would really like to thank everyone that got me here,” said Whitehaven graduate Kori Campbell.