MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee made a pitstop to tour a local non-profit that is using technology to inspire children in South Memphis to reach for the stars.

Friday, the non-profit welcomed Governor Bill Lee for a tour of its Best Buy Teen Tech Center.

Inside students can tap into their passions with tools on hand to help them learn anything from photography and 3-D printing to editing software and audio engineering.

18-year-old Dontavious Crumpton was working on his craft in the newly built music studio at Knowledge Quest. He just finished making this beat for 10th grader Percy Foster who has dreams of being a rap star.

“Hearing my music being played by other people that’ll be fun and that’ll actually make me fulfilled that people actually like what I do,” Percy said.

Gov. Lee called the work at Knowledge Quest inspiring.

“There are barriers between the young people in this and the opportunity that exists with the economic activity in Shelby County but those barriers can be removed through education through skills that are being developed right here,” Lee said.

Marlon Foster, founder and Knowledge Quest CEO, said the organization was created to uplift children in South Memphis by offering free hands-on after-school activities for students with the hope it with help them reach their full potential.

“Knowledge Quest is all about youth and community development we think that careers in tech are the way of the future and its essential that we start early,” Foster said. We’re all about adventure education so we support about 7 schools directly with extending learning program for student’s Pre-K through 12th grade.”

If you’d like to learn more about Knowledge Quest, visit their website. If you would like to volunteer, click here.