MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State address Monday and revealed that $350 million would go to improve the FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

According to reports, the money would come from a tourism-related grant to the city of Memphis.

The budget proposal also includes funding for the University of Memphis, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, the National Civil Rights Museum and the Wolf River Greenway.