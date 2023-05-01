MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are set to give away meal boxes to foster families in Memphis on May 3.

Their goal is to help serve foster children within Shelby County by partnering the First Lady’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, with the Mid-South Food Bank.

This partnership will serve more than 200 families with meal boxes that have fresh produce and shelf-stable items.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin, representatives from TN Fosters Hope, and local pastors will also join in on the partnership.