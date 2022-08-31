A team of Memphis-area lawyers will answer your questions for free Wednesday afternoon at 4 during WREG’s Legal Lines event.

Members of the Memphis Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division will be answering legal questions FOR FREE via phone and WREG’s Facebook page.

Questions will be answered from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

The number to call is 901-543-2304 — but remember, your call won’t be answered earlier than 4 p.m.

You can also ask questions in real time via Facebook Live. Check our Facebook page in this link at 4 p.m.