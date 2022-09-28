MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers in Midtown will have more grocery store options when Gordon Food Service Store opens its doors Friday on Union Avenue.

The 27,000-square-foot store supplies food to restaurants, bars, and other food service professionals but is also open to the public.

“We take care of a lot of the needs you have at home,” said store manager Matt Makowski. “We have lots of fresh produce. That is very important to us.”

At first glance, Gordon Food Service looks like a traditional grocer with a deli section and bakery.

However, it also has a wholesale customer cooler full of produce, meat, and dairy products. The store also sells fresh meats by the piece or case.

“We have our gourmet popcorn popped right in the store every day,” Makowski said. “We have fresh juices. I think we have fifteen varieties we make every single day.”

The store also has an indoor food truck that will eventually serve to-go food.

There are 176 Gordon Food Service Stores across the country. The Memphis store will be the 6th in Tennessee

Gordon Food Service Store Memphis will be open 7 am – 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am – 6 pm on Sunday. The store does not require a membership.