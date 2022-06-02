MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who drove a mortally wounded friend to a fire station for aid has been indicted in the man’s death, according to Shelby County District Attorney General, Amy Weirich.

Bretrue Jackson, 41, has been indicted on three second-degree murder charges.

According to the DA’s Office, the incident happened the afternoon of November 24, 2021 when Jackson arrived at the Memphis Fire Station No. 37 off Weaver Road with 36-year-old Michael Pegg suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pegg was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Jackson told the paramedics that he found the wounded man inside a car off Weaver Road at Western Park in Southwest Memphis and realized he needed emergency medical attention.

Police said they didn’t find any evidence of a crime scene nor any neighbors who reported gunshots in the area. Two days later, a witness told police on the day of the killing, Jackson and Pegg were in an argument at an automobile salvage yard on South Third.

The DA’s Office said one witness told police he heard three gunshots while the other said Jackson told him he shot Pegg during an argument then drove him to the fire station pretending to be a concerned passerby.

Bretrue Jackson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance has not yet been posted.