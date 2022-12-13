MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of striking another man in the head with a golf club appeared before a judge Tuesday, and the victim’s family is not pleased with the results of his arrest.

Family and friends of Marc Coleman, who was assaulted with a golf club, are outraged after learning the person Memphis Police say is responsible is out on bond.

“Why is it a $5,000 bond for the damage he’s done to my stepson,” said Willie Walker, the victim’s stepfather.

22-year-old Wesley Caldwell is charged in the attack and stood before a judge Tuesday morning. The victim’s family and friends who were also in court say he is currently on life support.

“For the bond hearing and the bond to be so low, it’s very unacceptable,” said the victim’s brother Stephon Coleman.

Memphis police say the incident happened on Dec. 3 at The Links at Whitehaven public golf course.

Court documents said Coleman was playing golf when his ball landed near another hole. Police said as the victim was walking to get the ball, Caldwell picked it up and threw it in another direction.

“It’s a courtesy game. Golfers, they have those incidents left and right but we don’t pick up a weapon and try to harm someone,” said Rod Blount, Coleman’s close friend.

The report said Caldwell appeared upset and before the victim could say anything, Caldwell allegedly hit him in the head with a golf club.

Police said Coleman was rushed to the hospital due to internal bleeding where he had emergency surgery due to bleeding on the brain.

A warrant was issued and Caldwell was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The Memphis NAACP released a statement Tuesday calling for Caldwell’s charges to be upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder.

They also stated that Coleman has served the community by working with the organization on voting issues and other issues in the community, serving on numerous boards, and working for several elected and appointed officials.

We briefly spoke to Caldwell’s father. He told us there is more to the story and that his son will have his day in court.

Caldwell is scheduled for another court appearance on Jan. 17.