MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington alderman was injured in a crash while driving a golf cart Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to an accident involving a car and a golf cart in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Way around 5 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Jamie Griffin, the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu, was driving on the wrong side of the street when the car hit a street-approved golf cart driven by alderman Danny Wallace.

Police say Wallace had multiple injuries and was airlifted to Regional One.

Photo courtesy of Covington Police Department

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Alderman Wallace and his family for a speedy recovery and Ms. Griffin who was visibly upset at the scene.” said Chief Donna Turner “I appreciate all of the first responders including CPD, Covington Fire Department, and EMS who assisted at the scene.”

Griffin was cited in the crash for failure to exercise due car and driving on an expired driver’s license. She is expected to appear in court later this month.