MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the family of a man who was killed along with five others in Arkabutla, MS.

Chris Boyce was killed in the mass shooting on Friday, and he was later identified by the Tate County coroner as a victim. Boyce was 59 years old.

Authorities have identified the suspect in custody as Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabutla. He has been charged with first-degree murder, and the sheriff says additional charges are expected.

According to Sheriff Brad Lance, the shooter went into a store and shot a man, then went to a house nearby on Bend Road and shot a woman.

If you would like to donate to the official page for Boyce, you can follow the link to the GoFundMe page.