MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Memphis Police officer has created a GoFundMe fundraiser after a crash in Hickory Hill left him in critical condition Aug. 6.

Memphis Police Officer Sam Mills was on duty when he was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Winchester and Ridgeway Road, according to family of the officer.

Mills was transported to Regional One Trauma Unit in critical condition.

A week after the incident, he remains in critical, but stable condition. According to Mills’ family, he has not yet regained consciousness

As stated on the GoFunMe page, Officer Mills received multiple injuries from the crash including multiple lacerations, a fractured skull, a small brain bleed, and other injuries that can not be fully determined until he has regained consciousness.

Mills’ mother and sister have been traveling back and forth to the hospital daily to take care of him. The GoFunMe page says that between visits, they are tending to Mills’ other needs like paying his bills, tending to his house, and finding temporary placement for his dogs.

The family is asking for donations to help ease the financial burden that they are having to endure while they help him recover.

Amber Franks, organizer of the GoFundMe page, said that his family and friends love him dearly and they are anxious for him to wake up and see how loved he is.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the fundraiser has collected just over $1,000 of its $5,000 goal.