Normal Glock (left) next to a Glock with an illegal switch on it (right). (ATF)

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Glock switches, illegal devices that turn pistols into machine guns, are making the streets even more deadly. Authorities say they are being used more and more by criminals in Memphis and rural West Tennessee.

At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy’s pistol shooting range, law enforcement officers take aim at so-called “Glock switches” that criminals are using to turn weapons into machine gun conversion devices.

“We are making this a priority. These Glock switches are highly dangerous and they are highly illegal,” said Kevin Ritz, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Tennessee.

Members of the ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the DA’s Office, the Memphis Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gathered for this demonstration to make their case about the danger.

“It kind of gives us a better perspective and better appreciation when we’re out here, things that we can encounter knowing the destruction these weapons can cause,” said Tyreece Miller with the U.S. Marshals Service. “Destructive and illegal weapons are making the streets even more dangerous.”

ATF Special Agent Marcus Watson said that the guns used in crime scenes with over 100 rounds in a short period of time, without a doubt, are more than likely some type of conversion device. Though, without recovering the gun from the scene, this can not be said with certainty.

According to Watson, the weapons are being used in rural West Tennessee and Memphis. Memphis Police Department Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said two or three of these weapons are being recovered per week.

One of the suspects in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels possessed a Glock switch, according to the district attorney’s office.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Jaylon Hobson, believed to be the boyfriend of Sequoia’s mother, hasn’t been charged with the little girl’s death but faces several other charges including unlawful possession of a weapon.

“Glock Switches are a real concern as police face a new weapon on the streets. One of those devices can be attached to a gun to make it even more deadly and that’s a real concern,” said Mulroy.

Anyone caught with a Glock switch will face significant time in federal prison.

In May, the U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee announced convictions and sentencings for 26 people found in possession of these devices.