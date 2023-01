HERNANDO, Miss. — A high school student in Hernando was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school on Wednesday.

Police said the weapon, a replica Glock-style airsoft pistol, was confiscated at Hernando High School. There were no reports of it being used on campus.

The school said the weapon, which resembled a real gun, was designed to fire rubber pellets and could not shoot actual bullets.

Police said the school notified parents and guardians after the incident.