MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of meals will be delivered to the Hospitality Hub Warming Center in response to this week’s winter weather.

Employees at Global Café have a big order to prepare on Sunday. Many of them even came in despite it being their day off.

General manager Juan Viramontes says it’s all for a good cause.

“So, we just want to make a little bit of an impact. We want to do what we can to help out as much as we can,” said Viramontes.

Employees are preparing 210 meals for people staying at the Hospitality Hub of Memphis during the severe winter weather.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits which means many people will be not only in need of a place to stay but a meal to eat.

“Some of us know what it feels like to not know where your next meal is coming from,” Viramontes said.

Employees are not just delivering food.

“We cook food from these folks’ home country and hometown. What mom and grandma used to cook for you at home when you were little,” said Viramontes.

He says Global Café is a social enterprise business that primarily works with refugees and immigrants, and all of the food prepared will be from a different culture.

“We have a home dish from Venezuela that’s called pollo asado. It’s earthy. It’s homemade. It’s chicken with potatoes and a cheese sauce, and it comes served with rice. Then we’re going to do some chicken shawarma. We’re going to do some albondigas, which are meatballs,” he said.

While everyone may not speak the same language, Viramontes says these dishes are just another way to communicate.

“Food is a universal language. Not all of us will understand immigration. Not all of us will understand even homelessness,” said Viramontes. “It’s good to be humble and to remember to give when you can because you don’t know when you’re going to be on the other end of things.”

Juan says he does not want this to be a one-day thing. He wants to continue doing this Monday and possibly Tuesday, but they need donations.

Click here to make a donation.