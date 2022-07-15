MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of a shoot-out in the Glenview neighborhood.

Memphis Police say shots were fired in the 1100 block of South Willett Street on Tuesday. The bullets reportedly damaged property in the area, but no one was injured.

Memphis Police released surveillance footage of the shooting Friday afternoon.

The video shows several people shooting at each other. A group of people can be seen shooting from beside a truck on the sidewalk.

The group appears to have been shooting at a passing vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.