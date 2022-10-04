MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night.

Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire.

White Nissan Maxima (photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

The grandmother, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Sarah, said the shooters appeared to be aiming for three-four teens walking toward the entrance.

Door boarded up outside Street Ministries

Sarah was parked in front of Street Ministries with her boyfriend and another grandson when she heard the barrage of gunfire.

“You could hear pop, pop, pop,” said Sarah. “I went down and told him to grab my grandbaby. We all laid down, and that’s when I realized glass from the window scratched me on my face and arm.”

One bullet shattered her driver’s side window, and another hit the back of her car. When the gunfire stopped, she realized two teenage boys had been shot.

“One was grazed in the chest, and one was shot in the arm,” Sarah said.

Sarah said the teens involved appeared to be waving gang signs right before the shooting.

Sarah was picking up her 11-year-old grandson from Street Ministries when the gunfire broke out. She said he wouldn’t be going back.

“I can’t take a chance like that again. I sat in the car and said thank you, God, because I could have died, my grandbaby could have died, my boyfriend could have died,” said Sarah. “They had no regard for us just shooting into crowds.”

Street Ministries was closed on Tuesday, and a front window was boarded up.

Administrators said no one inside their building was hurt, but they couldn’t talk about the shooting.

Sarah said lawmakers need stricter penalties for gun crimes and parents need to do more to keep their kids out of trouble.

“Stop being your child’s friend,” she said. “Make sure you know where your kids are and what they are doing. If they are out stealing and robbing, turn them in because I would.”

If you recognize the white Nissan Maxima or know anything about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.