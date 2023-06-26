MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man is accused of robbing a group of people with a rifle outside a Raleigh gas station Saturday.

Terrell Davis allegedly got away with nothing more than a pack of cigarettes, but now faces two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted robbery, in addition to charges of evading arrest and tampering with evidence, court records show.

► Top Story: More than 100,000 MLGW customers without power after storms

The victims, two women and a man, told police they were walking out of a Citgo station at 2915 Old Austin Peay Highway when a man came up behind them pointing a long-barreled rifle.

He allegedly told them, “Give me your change or you’re gonna die,” according to court documents.

They told him they didn’t have any change. The man in the group emptied his pockets, which contained a pack of cigarettes. The gunman then ran away.

Later in the day, a concerned citizen called Memphis Police, telling them that the suspect had returned to the gas station. When officers arrived, they say Davis took off running, placing a .22 rifle in a garbage can as he ran away.

Davis is in jail on $75,000 bond.