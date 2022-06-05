MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are being accused of stealing 10 pairs of Nike shoes at Piecez of Couture Fashion and shooting at the owner Saturday morning.

The victim told officers he was unlocking the business’ door in the 5300 block of South Third Street when a silver Nissan Altima with a taped rear passenger side window pulled up. The victim said one of the two men asked him what did they sell in the store, and the victim told them to come inside and look around.

Officers said one of the men then pulled out a handgun and told the victim, “Give me everything.” The other suspect began grabbing around 10 pairs of Nike shoes and placing them in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Police said the victim then ran outside when the suspects began shooting at him as they fled the scene. Officers also said the owner of the business next door was outside when the gunshots rang out and took cover.

One bullet struck the business within five feet of where the second victim took cover, according to police.

Minutes later, MPD responded to a shooting call on Clinton Road where a man identified as Travarus Bonds was struck in the leg. Officers said Bonds was one of the two men occupying a silver Nissan Altima with a taped rear passenger side window.

While officers were trying to give aid to Bonds, the other man got back inside the Nissan Altima and fled. Court documents said the man later returned to the shooting scene on foot and was identified as Jernell Bonds.

Travarus Bonds was taken to the hospital for treatment, and officers found the Nissan Altima parked in an abandoned house’s driveway. They later determined that Travarus Bonds and Jernell Bonds were the same men who robbed the business.

Jernell Bonds was arrested and gave a full confession to police. He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court on June 6.