MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed an employee at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill business over the weekend.

It happened on June 25 at 745 Cash on Winchester Road around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the robber entered the business and posed as a customer. He talked to an employee at the counter for several minutes before passing them a note that said ‘Give me all your money.’

The suspect then held the employee at gunpoint, demanding money from the register and safe. He reached into the register, took all the money, put it in a plastic bag, and ran out of the business.

It is unknown if the suspect was in a vehicle at the time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.