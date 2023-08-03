MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The girlfriend of a man who was shot to death outside of a Tunica County restaurant has been charged in connection with his death.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jameshia Brown has been charged in the murder of her boyfriend, Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson.

Dotson, a father of six, was shot to death outside of Mexico Grill on July 3. Another man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

WREG spoke with Brown after Dotson’s death. At the time, she told WREG she was with Dotson when he was killed and said Dotson’s family will miss his “bright light.”

“For us, Jimmy was our life, our smile. It’s quiet without him. He was everything,” she said. “He was the life of the party. It didn’t matter who party it is. I miss him. I love him. I want to hug him.”

Brown has now been charged with tampering with evidence, being in possession of a stolen firearm, and three counts of hindering prosecution.

The sheriff’s office said Brown was arrested after a search warrant was served at her home as well as Dotson’s vehicle.

Charlie Bass, Jr., Quinterrance Vardaman, and Robert Fleming have also been charged in Dotson’s death.

The sheriff’s office says at least one person, 34-year-old Jasean French, is still wanted for Dotson’s death.

Anyone who has information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (662) 910-0400. The sheriff’s office says you can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.