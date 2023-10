MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Midtown Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of South Bellevue Boulevard after 3:30 p.m. They said the child was struck by a Prius.

The girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

No further information has been released.