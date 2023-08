MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the fire station on South Mendenhall Road after the victim was brought in around 4:30 p.m. Preliminary information indicates she was shot in the 5500 block of Pathway Cir.

Police say the girl was transported to Le Bonheur and a man has been detained.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.