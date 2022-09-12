MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating.

Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound,” Chief Christopher Stokes said in a news release.

Millington Police have provided few details about the shooting and have not confirmed that it is a homicide case.

In the news release, Stokes said, “Detectives with the Millington Police Department processed the crime scene and are collecting evidence and conducting interviews … “