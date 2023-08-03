MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man and two other people are being accused of jumping a girl at a hair salon in the Airport Area.

Christian Holmes (Photo courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

On June 30 around 3:00 p.m., officials say that the girl gave a statement saying she was at the hair salon on Airways Boulevard when her ex-boyfriend Christian Holmes walked in with Deangelo and Chris Holmes.

Deangelo Holmes (Photo courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Records state that the three suspects hit her with guns in their hands. She sustained a knot on her head and a bite mark on her chest during the incident.

Christian is charged with Aggravated Assault and has recently bailed out of jail on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Documents also show that Deangelo was charged with Aggravated Assault and is set to appear in court on September 8.

Police did not give the girl’s exact age, but said she was a minor.