Germantown was draining fire hydrants Friday in an effort to clear up a diesel spill contamination in the water system. (Bruce Moore, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The results for the first round of water sample testing have been delayed by an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab, said the City of Germantown.

City officials said crews pulled an additional 15 samples for testing early Saturday morning. The samples were strategically located around each of the locations where an odor in the water was reported.

The city said the tests would detect any traces of diesel fuel in the samples.