MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown said they will host a town hall meeting on Thursday to present information and engage the public regarding the recent water crisis.

The meeting will be held at the Germantown Performing Arts Center at 1801 Exeter Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

You can also watch the meeting live on the city’s YouTube channel.