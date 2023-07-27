MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials say that diesel spilled while refueling a generator, and a small hole in an underground pipe, may have caused the city’s weeklong water crisis.

That’s according to preminary results of an investigation, in an email sent out by the city.

From the beginning, Germantown officials have pointed the finger at the backup generator — which was in use to power the city’s Southern Avenue water plant during an electricity outage — as the source of the diesel contamination in the water.

But the new information suggests that a single error in the refueling process may have set the events in motion.

It’s unclear from information Germantown has released exactly when that diesel spill occurred, or whether it was the result of human error. The spill appears to have been a one-time event, the city said.

According to city officials, between 50 and 150 gallons of diesel were spilled. From there, it leaked through soil and grass and found a 1.25-inch hole in a pipe that feeds treated water to an underground reservoir.

Tuesday, that pipe was repaired and the contaminated soil was removed and contained on site, the city said. It will be properly disposed of as required under regulations.

The city was unaware of the problem until the morning of July 20, when residents began complaining that their water smelled like fuel, or had an oily film. The city identified the source of the problem and issued an advisory against drinking or washing with tap water later that afternoon.

A week later, parts of the city remain under a water advisory.

The generator dates to 1978, and had been in heavy use during prolonged power outages lately. The city said no mechanical issues were detected.

“As part of their remediation work at the site, Ensafe will implement new, preventative measures in the area of the generator to address everyone’s concerns about whether something like this could ever happen again from this location,” city spokesperson Jessica Comas said.

Testing showed the water clear of diesel fuel by Tuesday, and the city began flushing its system.

By Thursday morning, several areas of the city had been cleared to begin using tap water again, mostly areas north of Poplar Avenue. See more details here.

Protect Our Aquifer, an advocacy group, said cleanup took longer than expected because the soil around the leaky reservoir pipe was not removed until Tuesday, allowing diesel to seep through the soil into the reservoir for days.

The contaminated water flushed out of hydrants went into stormwater drains that lead to the Wolf River. Protect Our Aquifer called that unfortunate for the river, but said it was the only possible course of action. The diesel would not pose a threat to wildlife because it would be heavily diluted and will evaporate.

“POA will offer guidance to other utilities to ensure no other drinking water system is at risk of contamination by backup generators. Unfortunately, we have to expect power outages will continue to occur until our transmission system gets a complete overhaul,” the group said in a statement.