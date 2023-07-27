GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — After an entire week of a water emergency in Germantown, city officials finally announced that the water is safe to drink. But many residents are still taking precautions, even though the city released test results to prove the problem has been solved.

Dory Greenberg was one of thousands of Germantown residents who woke up Thursday to the good news that people are cleared to begin flushing their systems and using their water again.

“So relieved, it’s been the weirdest week of our lives,” Greenberg said. “I wasn’t waiting five more minutes. I was doing it right then.”

The city warned some people might still notice a smell or see sediment in the water until the system is fully flushed. However, they also released the test findings that prompted TDEC to give the go-ahead for residents to use their water.

So while many people like Greenberg say they’re comfortable showering and washing their clothes and dishes in the tap water, they say they might hold off on drinking it for a little while.

“I’m still leery for some reason, and I think it could just be me but I think I’ll probably still drink bottled water. We’ve got plenty for a little while,” Greenberg said.

Germantown officials announced water distribution centers until Sunday at least, and they are planning a town hall to answer questions from the public next week.