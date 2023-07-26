MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown residents are going on day seven without being able to use water from their homes due to a diesel leak being detected in the water.

Happening throughout Wednesday, public works and fire department crews are flushing and testing areas of Germantown that are currently under an order not to drink the water.

The push comes as city leaders issued a recorded statement last night with new information.

“Over the last 24 hours, the city’s environmental consultant NSAFE identified additional contamination deeper in the soil immediately surrounding a pipe carrying clean water from the treatment plant into the underground reservoir,” said Bo Mills, Public Works director.

Mills says the pipe has been repaired and the soil is being replaced after a breach in the pipe allowed the fuel in the soil to enter the reservoir.

Germantown residents like Bartine Stoddard say she wishes they would do more. “I just think it’s terrible. I wish they would do a bit more you know, to kind of safeguard against this,” Stoddard said. “They need to come on every day and tell us something I think.”

Another resident, Crys Peacher, says she is making adjustments without water as a mom with two small children. “A lot harder to bathe them, feed them, everything,” Peacher said. “We’re just doing the best we can,” Peacher said.

Volunteers have come together at Forest Hill Elementary and Bailey Station Elementary to hold water giveaways daily. To volunteer, sign up here.