MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bottled water distribution is underway in Germantown as a large majority in the city still don’t have access to clean water following a diesel leak.

This is the third water giveaway as it has now been four days with water restrictions in the city. Water is being distributed at Forest Hill Elementary.

Tests were being performed to see when it would be safe for everyone to once again use the water. Sunday, the city of Germantown announced people living east of Forrest Hill Irene could once again use their water after flushing their service lines.

Jim Horton, a resident of Germantown, said that he has been stocking up on essentials like water, plates, cups, and other basic things that don’t need to be washed.

Horton is not part of the group that had clean water available as of Sunday, but he says that when his home is in the clear, he plans to be extra cautious.

“My only concern really, not only how long but how do you really know when they say it’s clear? And I’m not saying I don’t trust them, I’m not saying that at all,” said Horton, “But I’ve got water in my pipes. How do I know that what they’re testing is in my pipes?”

Another resident of Germantown, Charles Williams, was forced to spend a couple hundred dollars for a hotel so that he could shower and do laundry.

Residents say there has been a lack of communication from the city involving their water, a crucial part of daily life.

Horton believes overcommunicating would be best in a case like this.

“But they could’ve used some good advice on communications. They’ve not been aggressive, they’ve not been outgoing about it and maybe there’s reasons they can’t and legal issues,” said Horton, “I understand all that but waiting 10, 12, 14 hours between communication?”

City officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The bottled water giveaway, one case per car, will last until 7 p.m. Monday.