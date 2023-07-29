MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are experiencing low water pressure in Germantown, you probably aren’t the only one.

The City of Germantown said some residents are experiencing low water pressure Saturday after extensive hydrant flushing stirred up debris in the system. They said debris may have gotten caught in the aerator, the small screen that lets air flow into the water as it leaves the faucet.

The city recommends removing the aerator, cleaning it, and putting it back in to improve the water flow.

You can remove the aerator by unscrewing the tip of your faucet, or if it’s in the kitchen and has a pull-down faucet, take the faucet head off by unscrewing.