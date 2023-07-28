MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Germantown residents are still holding their breath tonight because even though the water advisory has been lifted and the city has given the go-ahead for people to resume use, some are still reporting a smell coming from the pipes.

One resident says his family will continue to stay with relatives until the smell is gone and a private company tests the water in their home.

“I’m still worried about stuff in the water and I don’t know how safe it is and with a family, you get concerned about those things,” said Kyle Miller, Germantown resident.

Miller says he flushed his pipes several times after Germantown officials gave city residents the go-ahead yesterday morning, but the smell remained.

“When I came back to do the initial flushing at the house, I did notice a smell and I did step out of my house when the smell got too much,” Miller said.

Germantown officials took to Facebook earlier today warning that 1% or 2% of the city was still experiencing odors in their service lines, mostly in the northwest portion of the city.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo released a video addressing these concerns saying, “Residents who still detect an odor after multiple rounds of flushing are asked to revert back to using water only for flushing toilets and contact the city’s customer service team at 901-757-7200.”

He assures people public works and fire departments are continuing to flush and test the main lines in those areas but people are still not satisfied.

People are leaving comments on Facebook expressing their concerns. One comment read, “Wait a minute! We are now relying on our sense of smell to tell us if we can use our water?!”

Other people left comments saying, “Relying on a sniff test is not safe for Germantown citizens.” and “Do we have a super smeller in this area?”

Miller says, “I’m planning on getting carbon filters on all the faucets and I’m planning on getting my own house water tested.”

Despite the city coming by to flush nearby hydrants today and him noticing an improvement in the smell, he says he still will not be drinking the water anytime soon.