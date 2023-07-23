MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown says water is now safe to consume for customers east of Forest Hill Irene and other areas. An area map can be found here.

Customers outside of these areas are still on water restrictions as the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation performs additional testing. Results are expected to be reviewed late Sunday night.

Instructions for water customers EAST of Forest Hill-Irene Road:

Flush interior service lines to remove water that has been standing in interior pipes. Open all faucets, hot and cold, and allow them to run for five minutes. (if the smell of diesel has not been detected)

Instructions if water still has an odor:

Open a couple of cold water taps and run for 15 minutes to clear the customer service line from the main. Open each cold tap one at a time and run that for 5 min to clean that specific line. (Begin nearest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap) Repeat steps 1 and 2 by running hot water through the taps. Any dishes or clothing washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed. Water-using devices may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing. (Disregard ice and consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions)

The City of Germantown asks that customers contact CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or (901) 757-7200 if odor is still detected after following these steps.

This comes after diesel fuel was detected several days ago in the water, which led to an emergency order being issued by the city.

Residents are nearing their breaking point after the mayor issued a state of emergency, following the leak, which has them only using water to flush the toilet.

“Restaurants are closed,” said Carol Walker, a Germantown resident. “Cooking is difficult and I have a wet load of laundry in the washer and another one in the dryer and just anxious to get the water back.”

Since the spill, crews have been flushing the water system, applying chemicals to remove the fuel. Despite the efforts, only a certain area is just now able to use water again.

“We want to make sure it’s safe for them to consume,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “I don’t want to give our people a false sense of hope and security that it will come back, that everything comes back negative, but we’re hopeful.”

Despite his optimism, he did acknowledge that conversations are underway to prevent future spills but was unwilling to provide specifics.

“We will have a comprehensive after-action assessment of the water treatment facility to make sure that it is up to standards,” Palazzolo said. “We just recently had testing done by the state for traditional water quality, we passed all those with flying colors.”

“I don’t know what happened and why, but I hope they can get it fixed real soon. A lot of people are suffering,” Walker said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.