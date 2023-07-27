GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown has directed water customers to begin a “system flushing process” aimed at resuming “consumption and normal use of water.” But not all customers have had success with the process.

Thursday started well for Kerry Kizer, who lives in Poplar Estates in Germantown. He got the go-ahead to start “flushing” his water pipes and resume consumption and normal use of water.

“I came in, started opening up faucets, everything was clear,” Kizer said. “Ran glasses of water, looked in the water, no film.”

Kizer was thrilled until WREG asked to get some video of him pouring a glass of water from his kitchen faucet. The water he poured was murky and undrinkable.

“Well look at this! Seriously. Look at the water. It hadn’t been looking like that,” Kizer said. “I think I’m going to need to flush this some more because seriously I ran it a bunch last night and I ran it this morning and it doesn’t really have a smell.”

On Neshoba Road, the City was “flushing” a fire hydrant outside Dennis Donato’s house, and Donato was anxious to see if the water quality in his house had improved.

“I’m assuming they’re flushing it out before we flush it out because I believe it’s all interconnected in the piping.,” Donato said.

He’s disappointed his water still smells, but he’s going to follow the city-recommended flushing steps and hopes for the best.

“I’m a big believer in learning by doing, so hopefully it will make a little more sense after we do it two, three, four times, whatever they call for,” Donato said.

The City of Germantown stressed the flushing process may have to be repeated several times if there is an unusual smell or if sediment is present.

Customers are urged to contact CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or call 757-7200 if the problem does not clear up.