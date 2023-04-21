UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Germantown Police say the initial search for the three suspects has concluded. Officers will remain in the area on routine patrol.

**

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police are searching for three men they say left the scene of a crash involving a stolen car.

According to GPD, officers are currently in the area of Riverdale and Neshoba. A stolen vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash nearby.

Police say the three males were wearing dark clothing. One of them was carrying a backpack.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.